Russia remains 'in serious trouble': Military intelligence expert

The war in Ukraine may bring NATO new members. Finland and Sweden are closer than ever to ditching their neutrality and applying to join. Bernd Riegert reports from Brussels.
With global prices of crude oil, gas and coal spiraling, a lengthy Russia-Ukraine war could delay India's progress in achieving renewable energy and climate change targets.
The war in Ukraine is stirring memories of the horrors of World War II among older Poles — and feelings of solidarity with their neighbors. They tell DW of their experiences.
Manipulated photos, false statements, state propaganda and deepfake videos are all part of the war between Russia and Ukraine. We debunk some examples and show how to see through the deception.
