Russia releases prisoners in massive exchange deal with West

08/01/2024 August 1, 2024 US had been working on deal to include Alexei Navalny

A vigil for late Kremlin-critic Alexei Navalny in February after his death in a Russian penal colony Image: Liesa Johannssen/REUTERS

The White House says the United States had been working on a deal that would have freed detained Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny when he died in Russian custody.

"We had been working with our partners on a deal that would have included Alexei Navalny, and unfortunately, he died," US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told journalists.

Navalny, who was Russia's most prominent opposition leader, died in February at the age of 47 in a remote Arctic prison colony.

Soon after Navalny's death, US President Joe Biden said there was "no doubt" that Navalny's death "was the consequence of something that Putin and his thugs did."

Navalny's wife Yulia Navalnaya said it was a "joy" to see so many activists and opposition politicians freed.

"Every released political prisoner is a huge victory and a reason to celebrate," Navalnaya said in a post on X, adding that those freed had been "saved from Putin's regime"

"We still have many people to fight for: We will make every effort to ensure that they are freed. Freedom for all political prisoners!"

One of Navalny's closest allies Leonid Volkov said there was a bitter-sweet feeling surrounding the swap.

"Today we're reveling in the release of political prisoners, Putin's hostages who were suffering in Putin's gulag," Volkov said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. "But it still will be joy with tears in our eyes. 'The Navalny swap' has taken place ... But without Navalny. It hurts a lot."