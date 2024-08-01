Russia releases prisoners in major exchange deal with West

08/01/2024 August 1, 2024 German Chancellor Scholz says releasing Russian assassin 'not an easy decision'

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Thursday evening it was a very difficult decision to release Vadim Krasikov, a Russian assassin who was serving a life sentence for a 2019 murder in Berlin.

"It was not easy for anyone to make this decision to deport a murderer sentenced to life imprisonment after only a few years in prison, said Scholz at Cologne/Bonn airport, where he was waiting to welcome freed German prisoners arriving later in the evening from Turkey.

The chancellor added the interest of the state in seeing Krasikov punished had to be weighed against the danger to life and liberty faced by innocent people in Russian prison, including those imprisoned for political reasons.

"And that is why it was important to us that we have an obligation to protect German nationals as well as solidarity

with the United States," Scholz added.

Earlier US President Joe Biden said he "particularly" owed "a great sense of gratitude" to Chancellor Scholz.

The deal "required me to get some significant concessions from Germany, which they originally concluded they could not do because of the person in question," Biden said.