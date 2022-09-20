 Russia realizes it can no longer sustain occupied territories: Aliona Hlivco, former Ukrainian MP | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 20.09.2022

DW News

Russia realizes it can no longer sustain occupied territories: Aliona Hlivco, former Ukrainian MP

Dieses Satellitenbild von Planet Labs PBC zeigt das Kernkraftwerk Pivdennoukrainsk (Kernkraftwerk Südukraine). In der Nähe des Atomkraftwerks (AKW) Südukraine ist nach Angaben vom ukrainischen Präsident Selenskyj eine russische Rakete eingeschlagen. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Ukrainian forces move further east as Russia retreats 20.09.2022

DW The Day Moderatorin Nicole Frölich (Artikelbild)

The Day with Nicole Frölich: 'A Winter of Global Discontent', 20 September 2022 20.09.2022

FILE PHOTO: The Panama-flagged bulk carrier ship, the Navi Star arrives at Foynes Port delivering 33,000 tonnes of Ukrainian corn to Ireland after departing Odessa following the formation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, in Foynes, Ireland August 20, 2022. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne/File Photo

Russia calls for review of Ukrainian grain export deal 16.09.2022

Early investigations by Ukraine's prosecution office found troubling torture marks on the bodies.

Ukraine exhumes bodies from mass grave 16.09.2022

Separatists in southern and eastern Ukraine are planning to hold referendums on joining Russia.

Donetsk, Luhansk to vote on joining Russia 20.09.2022

Hurricane Fiona leaves much of Puerto Rico without clean drinking water and electricity.

Hurricane Fiona wreaks havoc across Caribbean 20.09.2022

16.09.2022 Men work to cover with plywoods the damaged windows of a residential building after a Russian attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

Top stories in 90 seconds 20.09.2022

A man rides his scooter with empty water bottles to fill them with gasoline, in Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, June 23, 2021. Lebanon is struggling amid a 20-month-old economic and financial crisis that has led to shortages of fuel and basic goods like baby formula, medicine and spare parts. The crisis is rooted in decades of corruption and mismanagement by a post-civil war political class. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

Lebanon – where drinking water has become a luxury 20.09.2022

MOSCOW, RUSSIA NOVEMBER 11, 2019: Singer Alla Pugacheva at the Moscow premiere of director Andrei Konchalovsky s latest film Sin Il Peccato about Renaissance sculptor, painter, and architect Michelangelo, at the Karo 11 Oktyabr cinema. Vyacheslav Prokofyev/TASS PUBLICATIONxINxGERxAUTxONLY TS0C2A51

Russian diva calls for end to 'dying for illusory goals' 20.09.2022

Singer Alla Pugacheva is the most prominent Russian celebrity to speak out against the Kremlin's war. Over the weekend, she sparked a furor with an Instagram post that said the war had turned Russia into a "pariah."

08.08.2004 +++ epa03185533 (FILE) A file picture dated 08 August 2004 shows the Southern Ukrainian Nuclear Power-plant near of Yuzhnoukrainsk village, about 350 km south from Kiev, Ukraine. The 1,000-megawatt power unit of the South Ukraine Nuclear Power Station has been shut down after technical problems, the country's Civil Defence Department said according to media reports on 17 April 2012. The unit was switched to minimum capacity the night before and was unplugged from Ukraine's integrated energy grid, the authorities said, following the breakdown of an insulator of the unit's main transformer. EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

Russia-Ukraine updates: Russia strikes land near nuclear power plant 19.09.2022

Kyiv has said Russian missiles landed near Ukraine's second-largest nuclear power station in Mykolaiv. Meanwhile, the Baltic states and Poland have closed their borders to Russians holding visas. DW rounds up the latest.

23.06.2022+++ Ukrainian soldiers ride a tank on a road of the eastern Luhansk region on June 23, 2022, amid Russia's military invasion launched on Ukraine. - On the road between the towns of Siversk and Bakhmut, AFP journalist witnessed several shellings on the route, which is now the main itinerary being used to reach the city of Lysychansk, since a highway has long been under shelling. Driving out of the devastated eastern Ukrainian city of Lysychansk on June 23, the journalists twice had to jump out of cars and lie on the ground as Russian forces shelled the city's main supply road. The three shelling incidents they witnessed took place on a stretch of road approximately 5 kilometres (3 miles) long. (Photo by Anatolii Stepanov / AFP) (Photo by ANATOLII STEPANOV/AFP via Getty Images)

Russia-Ukraine updates: Ukrainian forces preparing Luhansk offensive as separatist referendums loom 20.09.2022

Ukrainian forces have said they are making gains in the direction of Luhansk as Russia-backed separatists in eastern provinces say they will hold a 'referendum' on formally joining Russia. DW rounds up the latest.

ARCHIV - 13.05.2022, ---: Die Kombo zeigt Russlands Präsident Wladimir Putin (Foto von der staatlichen russischen Nachrichtenagentur Sputnik über AP) und Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz (SPD) bei einer Pressekonferenz im Bundeskanzleramt. Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz und Russlands Präsident Wladimir Putin haben nach Angaben aus Moskau wieder miteinander telefoniert. Foto: ---Kay Nietfeld/dpa/AP/sputnik/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Russia-Ukraine updates: Scholz says Putin still pursuing 'imperialist goal' 17.09.2022

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the Kremlin's ambitions in Ukraine remain unchanged. Meanwhile, Russia is reportedly establishing a defensive line in Donbas. DW has the latest.