Russia realizes it can no longer sustain occupied territories: Aliona Hlivco, former Ukrainian MP

Singer Alla Pugacheva is the most prominent Russian celebrity to speak out against the Kremlin's war. Over the weekend, she sparked a furor with an Instagram post that said the war had turned Russia into a "pariah."
Kyiv has said Russian missiles landed near Ukraine's second-largest nuclear power station in Mykolaiv. Meanwhile, the Baltic states and Poland have closed their borders to Russians holding visas. DW rounds up the latest.
Ukrainian forces have said they are making gains in the direction of Luhansk as Russia-backed separatists in eastern provinces say they will hold a 'referendum' on formally joining Russia. DW rounds up the latest.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the Kremlin's ambitions in Ukraine remain unchanged. Meanwhile, Russia is reportedly establishing a defensive line in Donbas. DW has the latest.
