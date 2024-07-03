  1. Skip to content
Russia: Putin up for reelection

Juri Rescheto
March 7, 2024

President Putin is standing for a fifth term in office. His opponents don’t stand a chance. The death of opposition politician Navalny means there’s no one left to challenge him. Kremlin critics are describing the election as a "parody.”


Two women smile as they take a selfie on a nighttime street in St. Petersburg

Russians flee a hostile homeland

Members of Russia's LGBTQ community are fleeing due to increasing repression and hatred fomented by Putin's regime.
PoliticsMarch 14, 202305:36 min
'They do it to humiliate you'

Inmates in a Russian prison hospital were allegedly tortured and filmed. And it might not be an isolated case.
SocietyOctober 28, 202105:36 min

'They do it to humiliate you'

Inmates in a Russian prison hospital were allegedly tortured and filmed. And it might not be an isolated case.
SocietyOctober 28, 202105:36 min
DW Fokus Europa Russland Opposition

Navalny supporters and the Russian election

Activists close to Alexei Navalny mobilize ahead of Russia's parliamentary election.
PoliticsSeptember 4, 202104:40 min
B1-Bomber from the United States Air Force fly in the sky

NATO is holding largest military exercise in decades

NATO's Steadfast Defender 2024 is the largest military exercise in Europe since the Cold War.
PoliticsFebruary 12, 202402:12 min
Two German Bundeswehr soldiers take part in a military exercise in a snowy forest in Lithuania

Russian threat forces NATO to adapt its strategy

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has forced the security alliance to move from collective crisis management to defense.
PoliticsJanuary 3, 202403:14 min
European Union flags fly outside the European Commission building in Brussel

Fears of populist surge ahead of 2024 EU elections

As EU citizens head to the polls later this year, many fear far-right populists could make gains across the bloc.
PoliticsJanuary 3, 202403:00 min
Deutschland | Münchener Sicherheitskonferenz | Mohammad Shtayyeh

Conflict Zone Special: Future of Israeli-Palestinian affairs

Is there a prospect for peace? DW's Sarah Kelly leads an international panel on Gaza and the Middle East conflict.
PoliticsFebruary 21, 202442:35 min
Russian mercenaries walking with weapons in northern Mali

Wagner's presence in Africa and what it gets in return

The Wagner Group is likely to continue in Africa despite Yevgeny Prigozhin's death. What does it gain by being there?
PoliticsAugust 31, 202301:36 min
Vincent Chao, a man wearing thin frame glasses and a suit

'China is changing the rules of the game'

Taiwan's first delegate at the Munich Security Conference since 2015 spoke with DW about more support for his country.
PoliticsFebruary 19, 202313:22 min
