Russia: Putin up for reelection

PoliticsRussian FederationRussia: Putin up for reelectionTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoPoliticsRussian FederationJuri Rescheto03/07/2024March 7, 2024President Putin is standing for a fifth term in office. His opponents don’t stand a chance. The death of opposition politician Navalny means there’s no one left to challenge him. Kremlin critics are describing the election as a "parody.”https://p.dw.com/p/4d5DxAdvertisement