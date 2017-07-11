Russia: Putin says he got the Sputnik COVID vaccine

Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding his annual Q&A broadcast with Russians on Wednesday where he responds to questions from people across the country.

At the start of the event, he said he had been inoculated with Russia-developed Sputnik V vaccine.

"I thought that I needed to be protected as long as possible. So I chose to be vaccinated with Sputnik V. The military is getting vaccinated with Sputnik V, and after all I'm the commander-in-chief."

He also stressed that he is against imposing nationwide mandatory COVID vaccinations.

"I don't support mandatory vaccination, and I continue to hold this point of view."

Regarding the origin of the coronavirus, he said the origin was irrelevant to the danger posed by it.

Putin hopes to avoid a new lockdown

Putin also expressed hope that Russia could avoid a new nationwide lockdown amid a surge in new cases.

Russia is currently grappling with a spike in infections spurred by the highly contagious delta variant first detected in India.

Health authorities recorded 21,042 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, while the official death toll rose by 669, a record number of fatalities for the second day in a row.

Putin urged Russians to get vaccinated amid signs of growing vaccine hesitancy in the country.

"It is necessary to listen, not to people who understand little about this and spread rumours, but to specialists," he said.

More updates to follow…

sri/rt (Reuters, AFP, AP)