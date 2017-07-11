Russia: Protests erupt over Navalny prison sentencing

Demonstrations erupted in Moscow on Tuesday after a court in the Russian capital sentenced opposition leader Alexei Navalny to two years and eight months in prison. Another rally was reported in the country's second-largest city of St. Petersburg.

Allies of Navalny called for protests against the prison sentence in central Moscow. Navalny supporters previously rallied near the courthouse where Navalny received his sentence.

Russian authorities arrested over 910 people at various rallies across the country on Tuesday. according to the OVD-Info monitoring group.

Over 750 people were arrested in Moscow alone.

A massive police presence has been deployed to deal with the demonstrators in Moscow's Manezhnaya Square, according to a video shared by DW's Moscow correspondent Emily Sherwin.

According to a tweet from the Belarus Free Theatre group, Russian riot police shot down drones to prevent footage from being released that shows the scale of the demonstrations.

Protesters were also detained in St. Petersburg. Around 20 people were take into custody near the subway station Gotiny Dvor metro station in the central part of the city, according to Russian alternative media outlet MediaZona.

Navalny's legal team vows to fight on

Russian prosecutors have accused Navalny of violating the probation conditions of a 2014 money-laundering conviction.

Navalny has alleged that the trial is a politically-motivated attempt to silence him, due to his criticism of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Navalny's lawyers have pledged to appeal the decision. His legal team will also turn to the European Court of Human Rights over the ruling.

Russia hits back at calls for release

Russia has criticized western countries such as Germany and the United States after they called for Navalny's release.

"There is no need to interfere in the internal affairs of a sovereign state," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has said, characterizing "appeals from western colleagues" as "disconnected from reality."

wd/dj (dpa, AP)