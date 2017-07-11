Russia: Pro-Kremlin party ahead in parliamentary election

Partial results from Russia's parliamentary elections show the country's Kremlin-loyal United Russia party in the lead, election officials said early on Monday.

With more than 50% of the votes tallied, the electoral commission said United Russia was ahead in 193 seats of the 225 deputies apportioned by party lists. Vote counting is still ongoing.

State television projected that United Russia would win with 45.2% of the vote, citing exit polls.

Three other parties that almost always vote for Kremlin initiatives will also return to parliament, the preliminary results showed, as well as the New People party, which was formed last year and is regarded by many as a Kremlin-sponsored project.

On Sunday afternoon, voter turnout was about 40%.

The outcome was described as unsurprising, given the government's unprecedented crackdown on opposition politicians, who were either jailed, banned from running or forced to flee the country.

Critics banned

The 3-day parliamentary vote took place as President Vladimir Putin's best-known opponent, Alexei Navalny, sits in jail, with his organization banned and labeled "extremist."

As such, anyone with ties to Navalny who sought to compete in the vote was barred.

Some 13 parties took part, but they are widely seen as token opposition that the Kremlin allows to run.

United Russia currently holds nearly three quarters of the 450 seats in the State Duma, the country's lower house. That dominance has helped the Kremlin approve major constitutional reforms, one of which allows Putin to run for two more terms as president after 2024, potentially staying in power until 2036.

"If United Russia manages [to win], our country can expect another five years of poverty, five years of repressions, five lost years," Navalny's blog warned supporters ahead of the vote.

Navalny's allies made a final plea to voters on his Instagram account on Sunday. "Today is a day when your voice truly matters," the team who run Navalny's account while he is in prison wrote.

The Kremlin has denied the crackdown on opposition parties is politically motivated, saying individuals are just being prosecuted for breaking the law.

Hundreds of voting violations reported

Election officials said they received at least 750 complaints about voting violations over the past three days, Interfax news agency reported Sunday evening, citing the Interior Ministry.

There was no information about serious violations that could affect the outcome of the vote, Interfax said.

The independent observers of the Golos organization listed over 3,600 irregularities nationwide, most documented with photographs and video footage.

In several regions, there had also been "massive violations" of the rights of observers and candidates, for example. Holding the election over three days had "considerably widened the scope for violations," Golos said.

Apple, Google take down Navalny's app

To overcome their disadvantages, Navalny's camp promoted a strategy of tactical voting, using the so-called "Smart Voting" app to tell supporters which candidate is most likely to defeat United Russia in a given electoral district.

But the move was thwarted. On Friday, Apple, Telegram and Google removed Navalny's app.

"It will be interesting to see whether those candidates could win in some disputed districts and perhaps make a dent in United Russia's control of the Duma," DW's Moscow correspondent Emily Sherwin said.

Sherwin also noted that the Communist Party, which is traditionally loyal to the Kremlin, is polling second.

"They've also been getting a lot of the protest vote. If they take a larger percentage of the votes, that could shake things up in parliament.

mm, jcg, ar/jlw (dpa, Reuters)