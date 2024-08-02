Russia prisoner swap: Kara-Murza and others to speak at DW

Skip next section Vladimir Kara-Murza, Ilya Yashin and Andrei Pivovarov to speak at DW

08/02/2024 August 2, 2024 Vladimir Kara-Murza, Ilya Yashin and Andrei Pivovarov to speak at DW

Three Russian political prisoners who were freed in the swap between the US and Russia on Thursday will be at Deutsche Welle to speak with journalists.

Vladimir Kara-Murza, Ilya Yashin and Andrei Pivovarov are scheduled to appear at 18:30 local time (1630 GMT/UTC).

Vladimir Kara-Murza is a Russian politician, author and historian who has been imprisoned in Russia since April 2022. He was convicted of treason last year for denouncing the war in Ukraine. He was sentenced to 25 years on charges including "treason."

Putin critic Vladimir Kara-Murza appeals prison sentence To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Ilya Yashin, a prominent Russian opposition figure, was sentenced in 2022 to eight-and-a-half years in prison after being convicted on charges stemming from his criticism of the Kremlin's action in Ukraine.

He was one of the few prominent opposition figures to have stayed on in Russia after President Vladimir Putin intensified a crackdown on dissent following the 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Andrei Pivovarov is a former director of Open Russia, a now-defunct opposition group linked to longtime Kremlin critic Mikhail Khodorkovsky, who was also freed from Russian incarceration in a prisoner swap brokered by Germany years ago.

Pivovarov was hauled off a plane at St. Petersburg's Pulkovo airport as it was preparing to take off and fly to Poland in June 2021. He's been held in prison since and was sentenced to four years in 2022.