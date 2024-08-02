Russia prisoner swap: Kara-Murza and others to speak at DW

Russia prisoner swap: Kara-Murza and others to speak at DWPublished August 2, 2024last updated August 2, 2024
What you need to know
A prisoner swap between Russia and the US has now been completed.
The exchange freed four Americans who have landed on American soil with Joe Biden welcoming them.
The trade freed another 12 German and Russian political prisoners who have either arrived or are set to arrive in Germany with Olaf Scholz welcoming them.
Three Russian opposition figures released by the Kremlin as part of the multinational exchange deal are scheduled to speak to reporters from DW's Bonn HQ at 18:30 local time (1630 UTC/GMT) on Friday.
Vladimir Kara-Murza, Ilya Yashin and Andrei Pivovarov to speak at DW
Three Russian political prisoners who were freed in the swap between the US and Russia on Thursday will be at Deutsche Welle to speak with journalists.
Vladimir Kara-Murza, Ilya Yashin and Andrei Pivovarov are scheduled to appear at 18:30 local time (1630 GMT/UTC).
Vladimir Kara-Murza is a Russian politician, author and historian who has been imprisoned in Russia since April 2022. He was convicted of treason last year for denouncing the war in Ukraine. He was sentenced to 25 years on charges including "treason."
Ilya Yashin, a prominent Russian opposition figure, was sentenced in 2022 to eight-and-a-half years in prison after being convicted on charges stemming from his criticism of the Kremlin's action in Ukraine.
He was one of the few prominent opposition figures to have stayed on in Russia after President Vladimir Putin intensified a crackdown on dissent following the 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Andrei Pivovarov is a former director of Open Russia, a now-defunct opposition group linked to longtime Kremlin critic Mikhail Khodorkovsky, who was also freed from Russian incarceration in a prisoner swap brokered by Germany years ago.
Pivovarov was hauled off a plane at St. Petersburg's Pulkovo airport as it was preparing to take off and fly to Poland in June 2021. He's been held in prison since and was sentenced to four years in 2022.
What to know about US-Russia prisoner swap that saw Germany play a key role
A prisoner swap between Russia and the West was completed Thursday night, with American, German, and Russian leaders each welcoming freed prisoners home.
Among the most high-profile detainees to be freed in this deal — which is the largest prisoner swap in the post-Soviet era — is Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich.
He was released with fellow American Paul Whelan, who had been in prison for almost six years after his arrest in 2018 in Moscow. He was sentenced to 16 years in prison in 2020 on espionage charges he and the US government deny.
But to make the deal happen, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz had to make a key decision.
The German state had to give up convicted murderer Vadim Krasikov, a Russian national who was serving a life sentence for having murdered a former Chechen militant in broad daylight in a Berlin park in 2019.
The exchange involved complex negotiations at a time when US-Russia relations are severely strained following Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. But the exchange showed that some channels of communication were still open.
In total, 12 German nationals and Russian political prisoners have returned to Germany following the swap.
They are: Dieter Voronin, Kevin Lick, Rico Krieger, Patrick Schoebel, Herman Moyzhes, Ilya Yashin, Liliya Chanysheva, Kseniya Fadeyeva, Vadim Ostanin, Andrey Pivovarov, Oleg Orlov and Sasha Skochilenko.
Four people returned to the US, and eight to Russia.
