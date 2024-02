02/23/2024 February 23, 2024

Aides to the late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny say Moscow has set an ultimatum for his mother to agree to a secret funeral. Russian authorities have threatened to bury him in the penal colony where he died. Vladimir Ashurkov, Executive Director of the Anti-Corruption Foundation, and close friend of Alexei Navalny talked to DW about the circumstances of Navalny’s life and death.