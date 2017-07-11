Russia: Police raid investigative journalists' homes

Russian police on Tuesday searched the apartments of three investigative journalists working for independent investigative outlet Proekt and their relatives.

Proekt is one of the last independent media outlets focusing on in-depth investigations. The homes raided belonged to editor-in-chief Roman Badanin and journalist Maria Zholobova. Authorities detained deputy editor Mikhail Rubin.

The raids came just before Proekt planned to publish an investigation into the wealth of Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev and his son and other relatives. The story dropped soon after the raids began.

more to come...

