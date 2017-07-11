Russia: Police detain thousands at pro-Navalny protests

Protests demanding the release of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny erupted in cities across Russia on Saturday, with a demonstration in Moscow extending into the evening.

At least 2,500 people, including a politician, have been detained, according to the OVD-Info protest monitor. Around 90 rallies took place in over 60 cities across the country.

Of those, at least 940 people were detained in the capital Moscow and over 350 in St Petersburg.

Ahead of the demonstrations, police warned that they would be "immediately suppressed."

Navalny was arrested on his return to Russia from Germany on January 17, following a near-fatal poisoning with a nerve agent.

He was handed a 30-day jail term for violating the terms of a suspended sentence he was given in 2014 on fraud charges. The 44-year-old says the charges are politically motivated.

What is the latest?

DW's Russia correspondent Emily Sherwin reported that despite the arrests, protesters in Moscow continued to move the location of their protest.

"They're calling for Navalny to be freed and chanting 'We are the power here!' — determined in the face of riot police," she said.

In the evening, hundreds of people gathered outside the high-security prison in Moscow where Navalny is being held, but were pushed back by police. Authorities also beat protesters outside the prison and detained several of them.

Police detain a woman during a pro-Navalny protest in Moscow

Thousands of people gathered in central Moscow to march from central Pushkin Square to the Kremlin. The Interior Ministry estimated 4,000 people attended. Several news agencies reported much higher figures, putting the total number of protesters between 20,000 and 40,000.

During the demonstration in Moscow, police violently clashed with protesters, with images and videos showing authorities beating demonstrators with batons and kicking them.

A Radio Free Europe (RFE) journalist tweeted a video showing Moscow police kneeling on the neck of a protester.

Who was detained?

Navalny's wife, Yulia Navalnaya, was among those detained in Moscow. Navalnaya announced her detention by posting a picture of herself inside a police van on her Instagram account. She was later released from police detention, according to Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation.

Prominent activist Lyubov Sobol was detained by police at the protest, broadcaster TV Rain reported.

Sobol is a lawyer for Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation. She was also detained on Thursday along with Navalny's spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh for calling on people to join the protests.

Politician Lev Shlosberg tweeted that he had been detained. He holds a seat on the Pskov Regional Assembly, in northwestern Russia.

Where else were rallies held?

The day of protests kicked off in cities in Russia's far east which is several time zones ahead of Moscow and the rest of the country.

Navalny's headquarters in Khabarovsk said on Twitter that several dozen protesters were rounded up by authorities in the city shortly after the demonstrations began. Video footage showed protesters braving freezing temperatures and chanting "Shame!" and "Bandits!"

The protests in Khabarovsk are also focused on the arrest of the city's popular former governor, Sergei Furgal.

In Vladivostok, video footage showed riot police chasing a group of protesters down the street.

Some braved temperatures as low as -50 degrees Celsius (-58 degrees Fahrenheit) in Siberian Yakutia to protest.

Outside of Russia, pro-Navalny protests were held in several countries. Several hundred people protested in solidarity in Estonia, while protests were also held in Estonia and Berlin, Germany.

The US, the European Union, France and Canada have urged his release. The EU has also imposed sanctions on Russia over Navalny's arrest.

A participant holds a poster reading 'Strength is in the Truth' during an unauthorized rally in Khabarovsk

Internet outages

In several Russian cities, there were mobile phone and internet network outages, the monitoring site downdetector.ru showed.

Twitter users in Russia also reported problems accessing the microblogging platform.

Communication problems were reported by users in the following cities: Moscow, St. Petersburg, Tyumen, Chelyabinsk, Yekaterinburg, Voronezh, Krasnodar, Rostov-on-Don and Saratov, the Russian independent online magazine Spektr.Press reported.

The authorities sometimes interfere with mobile communication networks to make it harder for protesters to communicate among themselves and share video footage online.

Russia cracks down on organizers, social media

Ahead of the protests, Russia's media watchdog Roskomnadzor accused social media platforms of hosting content encouraging and organizing the protests.

It threatened fines if they did not remove content that they alleged encouraged minors to participate in the demonstrations.

By Friday evening, the watchdog said TikTok had deleted 38% of the posts that authorities deemed illegal, while YouTube had deleted 50% of posts flagged by Russian regulators.

Authorities also said they had launched a criminal investigation against Navalny's supporters for urging minors to attend illegal rallies on social networks.

In a push to galvanize support, Navalny's team also released a video about an opulent palace on the Black Sea they alleged belonged to Russian President Vladimir Putin — something the Kremlin denied. The clip had been viewed more than 60 million times as of late Friday.



Protesters ignored warnings from police that they should avoid the so-called "unauthorized actions" on Saturday

rs, kmm, mvb/mm (dpa, Reuters, AFP, AP)