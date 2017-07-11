Russia: Police detain Navalny supporters at nationwide protests

Protests in support of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny kicked off in the southeastern Russian city of Khabarovsk on Saturday.

Several dozen demonstrators were detained shortly after the rallies got underway, Navalny's headquarters in Khabarovsk reported on Twitter.

Khabarovsk is seven hours ahead of capital city Moscow, so protests began there first.

But marches are planned in more than 90 cities throughout Russia on Saturday.

The rallies are going ahead despite police declaring them illegal and warning they would be "immediately suppressed."

In the capital, Moscow, which usually mobilizes the largest rallies, protesters plan to meet in central Pushkin Square at 2:00 p.m. (11:00 UTC) and march towards the Kremlin.

Navalny was arrested on his return to Russia from Germany on January 17, following a near-fatal poisoning with a nerve agent.

He was handed a 30-day jail sentence for violating the terms of a suspended sentence he was given in 2014 on fraud charges. The 44-year-old says the charges are politically motivated.

The US, the European Union, France and Canada have urged his release. The EU has also imposed sanctions.

A participant holds a poster reading 'Strength is in the Truth' during an unauthorized rally in Khabarovsk

Russia cracks down on organizers, social media

Following Navalny's arrest, many Russians took to social media — including TikTok, a video app popular among teenagers, and even dating app Tinder — to voice support and urge a large turnout at rallies.

This prompted Russia's media watchdog Roskomnadzor to threaten platforms with fines if they did not remove content encouraging minors to participate in the demonstrations.

By Friday evening, the watchdog said TikTok had deleted 38% of the posts authorities deemed illegal, while YouTube had deleted 50% of posts flagged by Russian regulators.

Navalny's associates also urged Russians to take to the streets despite official pressure, promising financial help to protesters given fines.

In a post on Instagram, Navalny's wife Yulia said she would join the protest in Moscow: "For myself, for him, for our children, for the values and the ideals that we share."

In a push to galvanize support, Navalny's team also released a video about an opulent palace on the Black Sea they alleged belonged to Russian President Vladimir Putin — something the Kremlin denied. The clip had been viewed more than 60 million times as of late Friday.

Several people close to Navalny, including prominent activist Lyubov Sobol and his spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh, were detained late Thursday for calling on Russians to join the protests.

Authorities also said they had launched a criminal investigation against Navalny's supporters for urging minors to attend illegal rallies on social networks.

kmm/nm (dpa, Reuters, AFP)