Russia: Police arrest teen after deadly school shooting

Two unidentified attackers were reported to have opened fire at a high school in the Russian city of Kazan on Tuesday.

The Russian news agency Interfax reported that at least 9 people — eight pupils and a teacher — had been killed in the incident.

What happened during the attack?

One of the attackers, a teenager, was reportedly detained. Social media footage showed a police officer pinning a young man to the ground outside the school building.

The Tass news agency said the second attacker had been killed. A video circulated by RIA showed two children leaping from the third floor of the four-storey School Number 175 as gunshots sounded.

Footage also showed emergency vehicles parked outside the school, with people running towards the building. There were images of broken windows with debris outside.

The RIA news agency said an explosion had been heard at the school.

Regional governor Rustam Minnikhanov said 12 children and 4 adults had been hospitalized.

"The terrorist has been arrested, (he is) 19 years old. A firearm is registered in his name. Other accomplices haven't been established, an investigation is underway," Minnikhanov said after visiting the school.

No clear motive for the attack was initially apparent.

A spokesman for the city mayor's office told journalists that children from the school and a neighboring kindergarten had been evacuated after "an accident." Officials said additional security measures have been put into place in all schools across the city.

Kazan is the capital of Russia's Tatarstan region, lying roughly 700 kilometers (430 miles) east of Moscow.

rc/rt (TASS, RIA, Interfax, AP, AFP)