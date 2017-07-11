Russia: Police arrest teen after deadly school shooting

Two unidentified attackers were reported to have opened fire at a high school in the Russian city of Kazan on Tuesday.

Russian news agencies report that 8 people had been killed in the incident, revising the number down from an early death toll of 11. Most of the dead are believed to have been eighth grade students, along with their teacher.

What happened during the attack?

One of the attackers, a teenager, was reportedly detained. Social media footage showed a police officer pinning a young man to the ground outside the school building.

A second attacker was later reported to have been killed. A video circulated by RIA showed two children leaping from the third floor of the four-storey School Number 175 as gunshots sounded.

Footage also showed emergency vehicles parked outside the school, with people running towards the building. There were images of broken windows with debris outside.

The RIA news agency said an explosion had been heard at the school.

Regional governor Rustam Minnikhanov said 12 children and 4 adults had been hospitalized.

According to preliminary data, eight schoolchildren and a teacher were killed

"The terrorist has been arrested, (he is) 19 years old. A firearm is registered in his name. Other accomplices haven't been established, an investigation is underway," Minnikhanov said after visiting the school.

DW's Moscow correspondent Emily Sherwin the motive remained unclear and that such incidents were unusual.

"School shootings are very rare in Russia. It's not easy to buy guns here. It's not easy to get licenses for guns. This kind of thing has happened before in recent years," said Sherwin.

"In 2014, for example, there was a shooting in a Moscow school where two people died but mostly when there have been school attacks it didn't happen with guns. There have been occasional attacks; one with a knife, one with a hammer, another one with a knife. Usually it's pupils from the schools itself who carry out the attack for personal reasons."

Gun laws to be reviewed

A spokesman for the city mayor's office told journalists that children from the school and a neighboring kindergarten had been evacuated after "an accident." Officials said additional security measures have been put into place in all schools across the city.

In response to the shooting, the Kremlin said Russian President Vladimir Putin had ordered a review of gun control legislation.

"The president gave an order to urgently work out a new provision concerning the types of weapons that can be in civilian hands, taking into account the weapon" used in the attack, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Kazan is the capital of Russia's Tatarstan region, lying roughly 700 kilometers (430 miles) east of Moscow.

