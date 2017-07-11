Russia: Police arrest teen after deadly school shooting

Two unidentified attackers were reported to have opened fire at a high school in the Russian city of Kazan on Tuesday.

The Russian news agency Interfax reported that at least 9 people — eight pupils and a teacher — had been killed in the incident.

While one of the attackers, a teenager, was reportedly detained, Interfax cited a source saying a second gunman could still be in the building. The Tass news agency said the second attacker had been killed.

The RIA news agency said an explosion had been heard at the school.

The motive for the attack was initially unclear.

A spokesman for the city mayor's office told journalists that children from the school and a neighboring kindergarten had been evacuated after "an accident."

Video footage showed emergency vehicles parked outside the school, with people running towards the building. There were also images of broken windows with debris outside.

