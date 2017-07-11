 Russia: Police arrest teen after deadly school shooting | News | DW | 11.05.2021

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Russia: Police arrest teen after deadly school shooting

Emergency services say an explosion occurred during a shooting at a school in Kazan. At least one teacher and six children are reported to have died.

07.2016 Breaking News English

Two unidentified attackers were reported to have opened fire at a high school in the Russian city of Kazan on Tuesday.

The Russian news agency Interfax reported that at least 9 people — eight pupils and a teacher — had been killed in the incident.

While one of the attackers, a teenager, was reportedly detained, Interfax cited a source saying a second gunman could still be in the building. 

The RIA news agency said an explosion had been heard at the school.

The motive for the attack was initially unclear.

this is a breaking news story and will be updated...

Advertisement