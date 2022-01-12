  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Iran protests
China
FIFA World Cup
BusinessEurope

Russia plans to sidestep EU oil ban with shadow fleet

Barbara Wesel
5 hours ago

Russia has been amassing a fleet of vintage tankers to deliver its oil shunned by the West to willing buyers. While the fleet could help Moscow reroute some of its oil but it won't be enough to offset the expected impact of the EU embargo.

https://p.dw.com/p/4KQMU
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A Tu-95 strategic bomber of the Russian air force prepares to take off from an air base in Engels near the Volga River in Russia

Ukraine updates: Blasts reported at two Russian air bases

Conflicts3 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Container shops lined up at Mobasa port

Africa's AfCFTA free trade agreement takes baby steps

Africa's AfCFTA free trade agreement takes baby steps

Trade7 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Women in black hold a photo of the late Ayatollah Khomeini

Did Iran's 'morality police' really disband?

Did Iran's 'morality police' really disband?

Society3 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Woman holding German and Turkish passports into the camera

Germany's dual citizenship reforms 'way overdue'

Germany's dual citizenship reforms 'way overdue'

Society5 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Oksana Melnyk, who is taking her mother out of Russian-occupied Ukrainian territory, has opened the hood of her car and is seen repairing it.

Ukrainian civilians try to flee Russian-occupied territory

Ukrainian civilians try to flee Russian-occupied territory

Conflicts8 hours ago02:30 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Actress Jasmin Tabatabai sings on stage against a black background, dressed in a purple shirt

Berlin theater dedicates special evening to Iran protests

Berlin theater dedicates special evening to Iran protests

CultureDecember 1, 202202:33 min
More from Middle East

North America

USMNT crash out against the Netherlands

USMNT's golden generation focus on "progress"

USMNT's golden generation focus on "progress"

SoccerDecember 3, 2022
More from North America

Latin America

Lionel Messi celebrates

Messi eyeing fairytale ending with improving Argentina

Messi eyeing fairytale ending with improving Argentina

SoccerDecember 4, 2022
More from Latin America
Go to homepage