Russia places four journalists on trial for 'extremism'

Russia on Wednesday opened the trial of four independent journalists who prosecutors say assisted the banned organizations of late opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

The behind-closed-doors trial comes seven months after Navalny, Russian President Vladimir Putin's main opponent, died in an Arctic prison in circumstances that have not been fully explained.

What happened in court?

Journalists Antonina Favorskaya, Konstantin Gabov, Sergei Karelin and Artem Kriger could be sentenced to as much as six years in prison.

They are charged with involvement in "an extremist group."

The four, mostly video reporters detained since being arrested in March and April, appeared in court inside a glass cage for defendants.

As they were led into the courtroom, supporters greeted the four with applause.

After about 30 minutes of open proceedings in court, Judge Natalia Borisenkova ordered that the trial be held away from the public gaze, a practice now increasingly common in Russia.

The prosecution's request to evict press and spectators for the remainder of the trial was based on a letter from the counter-extremism department of the Interior Ministry arguing that Navalny supporters were preparing "provocations."

The independent news outlet Mediazona quoted Kriger protesting as journalists were asked to leave. "This is just some kind of archaism," it quoted him as saying. "This is how they do it in totalitarian regimes."

Addressing reporters from behind the glass, Kriger cast the case against the four as a cautionary tale. He urged journalists still in Russia to leave the country: "It is not a joke, any person can be charged with anything."

Who are the accused?

Favorskaya, a 34-year-old photographer, was the first of the group to be arrested, hours after she filmed people laying flowers on Navalny's grave. She had been working in Moscow for the independent SOTAvision.

"Remember, the darkness around us is not forever. There is always hope," she said ahead of the trial.

She also covered the opposition leader's various trials and filmed his last court appearance via video link only two days before his death.

Journalists Gabov and Karelin, who have worked for foreign media outlets as video correspondents, were arrested a month after Favorskaya. They were accused of preparing photos and video material for Navalny's social media channels.

Kriger, the youngest on trial, has covered political trials and protests for SOTAvision.

The trial comes as the Kremlin's hardline on dissenting voices has forced much independent media into exile.

Russia outlawed Navalny's Foundation for Fighting Corruption as "extremist" weeks before its forces invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

Three of Navalny's former lawyers were put on trial in September, facing "extremism" charges.

Investigators say the men passed information between Navalny and his associates from prison, allowing the activist to continue his political activity while behind bars.

