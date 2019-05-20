 Russia orders Tinder to turn over user data | News | DW | 03.06.2019

News

Russia orders Tinder to turn over user data

Personal user data from the popular dating app Tinder can now be monitored by Russian intelligence agencies after it was added to a special data storage register. Tinder could be banned in Russia if it fails to comply.

The Tinder app on a smartphone

Russia's communications regulator said Monday that the popular Tinder dating app will be required to provide user data on demand to the country's intelligence agencies, including the FSB security service, successor to the KGB. 

The move from "Roskomnadzor," Russia's telecoms and media regulatory body, added Tinder to a growing list of online services operating in Russia that are required to provide user data.

Read more: Moscow protesters rally against Russia's 'online Iron Curtain'

Roskomnadzor said in a statement that Tinder was added to its special register at the end of last month after providing the required information to allow itself to be added. Tinder has yet to provide comment. 

Tinder is now required to store text, voice and visual data on servers operating inside Russia for at least six months. Tinder could be blocked in Russia if it fails to comply.

Read more: Russia's parliament votes to unplug internet from world

Tinder profiles can contain sensitive information about users' sexual preferences, as users swipe left or right to attract potential dates.

The data rule applied to Tinder covers any user's data that transfers Russian servers, including messages to other people on the app.

  • Masked members of the protest punk band Pussy Riot performing an anti-Putin song in the Cathedral of the Savior in Moscow, Russia (picture alliance / dpa)

    Riot Days: Pussy Riot's acts of defiance

    Starting a riot

    All-girl Russian punk protest band Pussy Riot created an international storm in 2012 with a guerrilla performance in Moscow's main cathedral that called for the Virgin Mary to protect Russia against Vladimir Putin, who was elected to a new term as Russia's president a few days later. The protest attracted worldwide attention, and three members of the group were arrested.

  • Moskau Urteilsverkündung Prozess Pussy Riot (Getty Images/AFP)

    Riot Days: Pussy Riot's acts of defiance

    State censorship

    During the ensuing court hearing in Moscow in August 2012, Pussy Riot members Nadya Tolokonnikova (right), Maria Alyokhina (center) and Yekaterina Samutsevich (left) could be seen in a glass-walled cage. Support for the Pussy Riot activists came from all over the world.

  • Protesters oppose Pussy Riot sentence in New York (AP)

    Riot Days: Pussy Riot's acts of defiance

    Cause celebre

    Pussy Riot's iconic colorful balaclava face masks allowed supporters near and far to become "members of the band." Here, a protester is arrested during a demonstration in support of Pussy Riot in 2012 in front of the Russian consulate in New York on the day a Russian judge found three members of the provocative punk band guilty of hooliganism.

  • Nadeschda Tolokonnikowa 26.04.2013 (Reuters)

    Riot Days: Pussy Riot's acts of defiance

    No way out

    Pussy Riot band member Nadya Tolokonnikova looks out from a holding cell during a court hearing in April 2013. Tolokonnikova was appealing her conviction for "hooliganism motivated by religious hate," for which she was serving two years in a remote prison. Many international stars such as Madonna called for the Pussy Riot members' release.

  • Pussy Riot Protest in Sochi Olympia 2014 (picture-alliance/AP Photo)

    Riot Days: Pussy Riot's acts of defiance

    Back under attack

    After their release from prison under an amnesty in late 2013, Pussy Riot were soon protesting again, this time at the Winter Olympics in the Russian city of Sochi. While they were preparing to sing the song "Putin Will Teach You to Love Your Motherland," a spoof on state nationalism, a Cossack militiaman who was armed with a whip attacked band member Nadya Tolokonnikova and a photographer.

  • Pussy Riot Sotschi 18.02.2014 (Reuters)

    Riot Days: Pussy Riot's acts of defiance

    Fight the power

    Masked Pussy Rot members leave a police station in Adler during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in February 2014. Two members of the band, Maria Alyokhina and Nadezhda Tolokonnikova, were detained after they were wrongfully suspected of stealing a handbag from their hotel.

  • Two Pussy Riot members giving a talk (picture-alliance/dpa/B. Mohai)

    Riot Days: Pussy Riot's acts of defiance

    Getting the word out

    By 2015, Moscow-based Maria Alyokhina (left) and Nadya Tolokonnikova increasingly traveled Europe to continue campaigning against Russian President Vladimir Putin. Here they answer questions from the audience at the 23rd Sziget (Island) Festival on Shipyard Island in Budapest, Hungary, on August 14, 2015.

  • Pussy Riot Dismaland Banksy (Getty Images/J.Dyson)

    Riot Days: Pussy Riot's acts of defiance

    Part of Banksy's world

    Here, in September 2015, Pussy Riot's Nadya Tolokonnikova and Maria Alyokhina performed at the closing party of the "Dismaland" project by graffiti artist Banksy. The street artist described his subversive, pop-up exhibition at the derelict seafront Tropicana lido in the UK as a "bemusement park."

  • Köln Lit.Cologne Nadeschda Tolokonnikowa Pussy Riot (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Vennenbernd)

    Riot Days: Pussy Riot's acts of defiance

    How to start a revolution

    Pussy Riot co-founder Nadya Tolokonnikova wrote her own guide to individual freedom in the face of totalitarianism, "How to Start a Revolution," which was published in 2016. She soon toured the book around the world, stopping in Berlin and at the Lit.Cologne literary festival (above).

  • Russian actress Marina Ganakh, front performs in Pussy Riot's new music video Chaika in Moscow, Russia. (picture-alliance/AP Photo/D.Sinyakov)

    Riot Days: Pussy Riot's acts of defiance

    Provoking the corrupt security state

    In 2016, Pussy Riot were again indulging in political provocation at home, releasing a film clip to their new protest song "Chaika" that mocks corrupt and violent Russian security agencies – under whom the jailed band members faced "endless humiliations" – after it was revealed that the country's chief prosecutor, Yuri Chaika, had links to the local mafia.

  • Pussy Riot Donald Trump Wladimir Putin (Getty Images/T.Mosenfelder)

    Riot Days: Pussy Riot's acts of defiance

    Trump meets Putin

    Pussy Riot's criticism not only targets Russian authorities: At this performance in a San Francisco theater in February, a caricature of Donald Trump accompanied Vladimir Putin on stage. During the event, they discussed the current state of human rights in Russia, and how LGBT individuals and political activists in prison are affected.

  • Pussy Riot members Maria Alyokhina and Olga Borisova held flares and a banner on the bridge nearby a prison in Yakutsk, Russia (picture-alliance/AP Photo/Zona.media)

    Riot Days: Pussy Riot's acts of defiance

    The struggle continues

    On August 6, 2017, Pussy Riot members Maria Alyokhina and Olga Borisova held flares and a banner on a bridge near a prison in Yakutsk, Russia to protest the jailing of film director Oleg Sentsov. He was arrested in Crimea – which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014 – and convicted by a Russian military court of conspiracy to commit terror attacks. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

  • Pussy Riot Theatre in Frankfurt (picture-alliance/dpa/B.Roessler)

    Riot Days: Pussy Riot's acts of defiance

    Live in Germany

    In September 2017, the group performed their "feminist punk manifesto" in Germany at Frankfurt's Künstlerhaus Mousonturm. Titled "Riot Days," the concert is based on band member Maria Alyokhina's eponymous book that describes her co-founding of Pussy Riot in 2011 with Nadya Tolokonnikova and Yekaterina Samutsevich.

  • USA Trump Tower - Unternehmen (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Szenes)

    Riot Days: Pussy Riot's acts of defiance

    Shutting down Trump Tower

    In October 2017, the group stormed Trump Tower in New York City to voice opposition to Putin and Trump and the incarceration of political prisoners. Wearing their famous balaclavas, they held up a banner once again urging the release of Ukrainian film director Oleg Sentsov. Police closed the 58-story skyscraper for a half hour.

  • Russland WM 2018 Frankreich gegen Kroatien | Mbappe High Five Flitzer (Reuters/D. Staples)

    Riot Days: Pussy Riot's acts of defiance

    Protest on the pitch

    Dressed as police officers, members of the collective invaded the pitch during the World Cup final in Russia, interrupting the game. According to the group, the goals of the protest were for the Russian authorities to free all political prisoners, stop illegal arrests at public rallies and allow political competition in the country. The members were sentenced to 15 days of jail time.

    Author: Stuart Braun


Widespread online surveillance 

Russia's increased regulation of the internet has drawn criticism from some opposition politicians and sparked protest. Russian authorities have said the data surveillance rules are in place to protect against extremism. 

Read more: Opinion: The 'Russian internet' is Soviet-era oppression

The data register includes 175 online services including Russia's biggest bank Sberbank and the Russian social media service VKontakte.

The social network LinkedIn refused to comply with regulations requiring that personal data on Russian citizens be stored on servers within Russia. In 2016, a Russian court ordered that LinkedIn be blocked. 

Watch video 01:59

Russian comedy 'Prazdnik' released despite uproar


wmr/jm (AP, Reuters, AFP)

Related content

Russland Jekaterinburg | Büro des Kommersant Publishing House

'Kommersant' Russian journalists quit over censorship 20.05.2019

Two veteran reporters were fired, and their colleagues on the political desk quit in protest at the 'Kommersant' business newspaper. The billionaire owner apparently disapproved of an article.

Russalnd Dunkler Himmel über dem Roten Platz

Firings at Russia's Kommersant newspaper prompt press freedom concerns 21.05.2019

After reporting on a possible political shake-up in Moscow, two respected journalists have been forced to quit a top Russian newspaper. The outlet's editor-in-chief has denied that ownership had a role in the firings.

Elton John beim 2015 Rock in Rio - Day 03

Elton John biopic 'Rocketman' previews in Russia with cuts to gay scenes 02.06.2019

Russians are unlikely to see a movie biography of British singer Elton John in its entirety when it is released this week. Media are reporting that scenes involving gay sex and drug-taking will have been removed.

