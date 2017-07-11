Russia orders soldiers back from Ukraine border after weeks of tension

The Russian defense minister on Thursday ordered troops at the Ukraine border to return to their regular positions.

The move could end weeks of geopolitical tension caused by a massive build-up of troops and weaponry at the Ukraine border.

"I believe that the goals of the snap check have been fully achieved. The troops have demonstrated their ability to provide a reliable defense of the country. In this regard, I have decided to complete the inspections in the Southern and Western military districts," Sergei Shoigu said in Crimea.

Shoigu said that the military should start returning to their permanent deployment centers starting from April 23.

The troop buildup came during increasing violations of a ceasefire in Ukraine's east.

aw/dj (Interfax, AFP, Reuters)

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as events unfold.