Russia orders soldiers back from Ukraine border after weeks of tension

Russian soldier in the Caspian sea

The Russian defense minister on Thursday ordered troops at the Ukraine border to return to their regular positions.

The move could end weeks of geopolitical tension caused by a massive build-up of troops and weaponry at the Ukraine border.

"I believe that the goals of the snap check have been fully achieved. The troops have demonstrated their ability to provide a reliable defense of the country. In this regard, I have decided to complete the inspections in the Southern and Western military districts," Sergei Shoigu said in Crimea.

Shoigu said that the military should start returning to their permanent deployment centers starting from April 23. However, he also ordered that heavy weapons be kept in place about 160 kilometers (100 miles) east of the border for another military exercise later this year.

Shoigu also said that the military must be prepared to quickly respond in case of an "unfavourable" development in the situation near NATO's Defender Europe exercises, the Interfax news agency reported. The exercises are an annual US-led, multinational joint exercise between US and other NATO militaries.

The troop buildup came during increasing violations of a ceasefire in Ukraine's east. According to the European Union, about 100,000 troops were at the border.

Ukraine monitoring situation

After the announcement, Ukraine said it was monitoring the situation.

On Tuesday, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba warned that the buildup was continuing and was "expected to reach a combined force of over 120,000 troops."

Germany's Norbert Röttgen, chairman of the foreign affairs committee in the Bundestag earlier called for further action from the European Union.

aw/dj (Interfax, AFP, Reuters, AP)

