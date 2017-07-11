Russia orders closure of human rights group Memorial

Russia's Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered the closure of Memorial International, one of the country's most prominent NGOs.

The organization faced charges under the country's controversial NGO laws, which demands groups which are funded from abroad to clearly mark all their material as issued by "a foreign agent."

Opposition groups, however, believe Memorial prompted the ire of the government by gathering information on millions killed by the state under Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin.

Dozens of people gathered in freezing temperatures to support Memorial in front of the Supreme Court building in Moscow. The supporters chanted "Shame!" when hearing the verdict. The group tweeted images of police carrying away a protester.

'False image of the USSR'

Addressing the Supreme Court, prosecutor Alexei Zhafyarov said Memorial International was distorting history.

"It is obvious that Memorial creates a false image of the USSR as a terrorist state by speculating on the topic of political repression of the 20th century," Zhafyarov said during the Tuesday hearing.

He claimed that the extensive lists of victims of Stalinist repression, compiled by Memorial International, also contained "Nazi offenders with blood of Soviet citizens on their hands."

"This is why we, the descendants of (WWII) victors, are forced to watch for attempts to rehabilitate traitors of the motherland and Nazi collaborators," he said.

Watch video 02:35 Russia: Victims of Soviet-era repression fight for justice

Prosecutors claim the organization is not only hiding "the fact of fulling the role of the foreign agent" but is also trying to influence government's policy and the public opinion.

Navalny's case highlighted by Memorial activists

Memorial is Russia's oldest human rights watchdog. It was founded in 1987, four years before the end of the Soviet Union, with Soviet dissident and Nobel laureate Andrei Sakharov serving as its chairman. It now consists of two legal entities — Memorial International, which deals with Soviet-era crimes, and Memorial Human Rights Centre, which deals with political prisoners in modern-day Russia. The latter also speaks out in favor of Alexei Navalny and other opponents of President Vladimir Putin.

Watch video 02:25 Russia's Memorial NGO faces closure

Russian prosecutors are also pushing fora ban of the Human Rights Centre . The ruling in that process is expected on Wednesday. This week, Memorial representative and Gulag historian Yuri Dmitriyev was sentenced to 15 years in a penal colony for allegedly abusing his adopted daughter.

Many view the push to ban Memorial as a bid to finally end the era of political freedoms started by Mikhail Gorbachev in the late 1980s.

Memorial International chief defiant after the ban

The chairman of Memorial International Jan Raczynski told the Interfax news agency that his organization will continue to operate until all appeals against the ban are exhausted.

"The prosecutors are not able to stop Memorial's work," he said, noting that there were "many people who identify with Memorial but do not belong to any organization."

"Memorial is not just two organizations that are currently being targeted. There are many others, which are not listed as foreign agents," he said.

dj/rt (AFP, Reuters)