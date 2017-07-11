Russia orders arrest of top aide to Alexei Navalny

Russia has issued an arrest order for Leonid Volkov, a top aide to opposition figure Alexei Navalny, local Russian media reported on Wednesday.
Volkov, who lives in the European Union, has pressured the Kremlin to release Navalny, through calls for protests in Moscow and for international institutions to sanction Russia.
He has been added to a wanted list that extends to several former Soviet countries, known as the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).
Should he be detained or extradited, he would be held in Russia for two months, said Moscow's Basmanny Court.
Russian authorities have accused Volkov of persuading minors to join the national rallies through a video that he posted on YouTube.
Accusations of 'appealing to minors'
Volkov said on Facebook that he was ignoring the accusations. In his post, he said he was wondering if he should "be proud" or feel "uncomfortable" knowing that several other Russian opposition figures face more "serious charges."
Russia's Ministry of Internal Affairs said in a statement last month that Volkov, among other Navalny supporters, had tried to "maximize the involvement of young people, including minors, in unauthorized actions in the regions.”
The ministry cited videos of the protests that young people posted on the video sharing app Tiktok.
Under Russian criminal law, Volkov could face up to three years in prison on charges of "persuading minors to commit illegal acts in information and telecommunication networks,” according to Russian news agency TASS.
Volkov reportedly left Russia after the August 2019 rallies in Moscow.
Crackdown on Navalny supporters
Security forces in Russia have cracked down on nationwide protests that have emerged in recent weeks following Navalny's arrest. Authorities detained thousands of demonstrators.
Police have alsoarrested several of Navalny's allies from at least 100 cities around Russia, as the opposition leader's team repeatedly calls for protests to pressure the Kremlin to release him.
Navalny sentenced to prison
In January, Navalny was arrested upon his return to Moscow, after he spent months in Germany recovering from a poisoning attack, which he blamed on the Kremlin.
A court sentenced Navalny to 3 1/2 years in prison on charges of violating a 2014 embezzlement sentence.
The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) had previously ruled that Navalny's conviction in 2014 was "arbitrary."
Navalny is also in trial for slandering pro-Kremlin figures, who participated in a video to promote constitutional amendments in Russia.
Navalny had described them as "traitors" for the amendments that would keep President Vladmir Putin in office until 2036.
The persecution of Navalny has brought international criticism to Russia [in link: 56436335], and caused a rift between the Kremlin and the European Union, who demands his release.
Face of Russia's opposition
Face of Russia's opposition
The lawyer-turned-political campaigner has been among the most prominent figures of Russia's opposition to President Vladimir Putin. Navalny came to prominence in 2008, when his blog exposing malpractice in Russian politics and among the country's major state-owned companies came to public attention. Revelations published on his blog even led to resignations, a rarity in Russian politics.
Disputed parliamentary elections
Disputed parliamentary elections
In 2011 Navalny was arrested for the first time. He ended up spending 15 days in prison for his role at a rally outside the State Duma in Moscow. A recent parliamentary election victory for Putin's United Russia had been marred by instances of ballot stuffing, reported by demonstrators on social media. Upon his release, Navalny pledged to continue the protest movement.
Second jail term
Second jail term
After being reelected president in 2012, Putin ordered Russia's Investigative Committee to launch a criminal inquiry into Navalny's past. The following year the campaigner was charged and sentenced again, this time for five years, for alleged embezzlement in the city of Kirov. However, he was released the following day pending affirmation from a higher court. The sentence was later suspended.
Anti-Kremlin platform grows
Anti-Kremlin platform grows
Despite being embroiled in legal troubles, Navalny was allowed to run in the 2013 Moscow mayoral election. A second-place finish behind Putin ally Sergei Sobyanin was seen as an overwhelming success and galvanized the Russian opposition movement.
Navalny takes to social media
Navalny takes to social media
His anti-Kremlin rhetoric led Navalny to be banned from appearing on Russian state-owned television. That forced him to deliver his political message over social media and his blog. His talent for public speaking, punchy use of language and humorous mockery of Putin and his loyalists mobilized a legion of young followers.
Presidential ambitions
Presidential ambitions
In December 2016, the opposition leader announced the formal start of his campaign to run for the Russian presidency in March 2018. However, repeated accusations of corruption, which his supporters say are politically motivated, ultimately barred him from running for public office.
Convicted of corruption
Convicted of corruption
In 2016 the European Court of Human Rights ruled that Russia had violated Navalny's right to a fair trial in the Kirov case. Although Russia's Supreme Court overturned the five-year sentence, the verdict was sent back to the Kirov court. In 2017, this court again handed Navalny a suspended five-year sentence.
Who is Alexei Navalny?
Moscow's biggest protests in 6 years
In February 2017, anti-corruption rallies across dozens of Russian cities led to the arrests of over 1,000 demonstrators, including Navalny. The protests, believed to have been the largest in the Russian capital since 2012, were spurred by a report published by Navalny linking Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev to a property empire valued at billions of euros. Navalny was released 15 days later.
Physically assaulted
Physically assaulted
Navalny was assaulted and hospitalized in April 2017 after being hit in the eye with a chemical green dye. The attack permanently damaged his right cornea. Navalny accused Russian authorities of stopping him from seeking medical treatment abroad due to the embezzlement conviction against him. He was eventually permitted by the Kremlin human rights council to travel to Spain for eye surgery.
Repeated arrests
Repeated arrests
In 2018, Navalny was jailed for 30 days. After his release in September, he faced another 20-day stint. In April 2019, the European Court of Human Rights ruled Russia had violated Navalny's rights by holding him under house arrest for most of 2014 during the Kirov embezzlement case.
Alleged poisoning
Alleged poisoning
In July 2019, only weeks after being released from a 10-day jail sentence, Navalny was again jailed for 30 days for violating Russia's strict protest laws. The opposition leader accused Russia of poisoning him with an allergic agent while in jail.
Raids and frozen assets
Raids and frozen assets
Using YouTube and social media, Navalny had amassed a following of millions by late December 2019. Then police raided his Anti-Corruption Foundation headquarters (above), detaining him in the process. His staff said officials wanted to confiscate their tech equipment. Just a few months later, in March, Navalny reported that his bank accounts and those of his family members had been frozen.
A plane — and a coma
A plane — and a coma
On August 20, Navalny's spokesperson announced the activist became violently ill during a flight from Siberia to Moscow. The plane made an emergency landing, and Navalny was rushed to a hospital in Russia's Omsk and later evacuated to Berlin's Charite clinic (above). Doctors said he was in a coma. Navalny's associates claimed he had been poisoned and pointed to previous attacks on the activist.
Back from the brink
Back from the brink
Navalny was taken out of the coma less than three weeks later and was said to be responsive. Not long afterwards, he was posting on Instagram, saying he was slowly regaining strength following weeks of only being "technically alive." The German government said labs in France and Sweden both confirmed that Navalny had been poisoned with the Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok.
A smoking gun?
A smoking gun?
Months later, Navalny released the recording of a phone call he made to a man he said was a member of Russia's Federal Security Service, whose headquarters is pictured above. The alleged agent said he was not directly involved in poisoning Navalny, but deeply involved with efforts to clean up any traces of Novichok. Moscow dismissed the recording as fake.
Return, arrest, and trial
Return, arrest, and trial
Navalny had promised to return to Russia and he did so, despite warnings that he would be arrested. He was taken into police custody shortly after arriving in Moscow. The dissident, seen here at a passport control point, had said he was "not afraid of anything." He was sentenced to 30 days in prison at a swiftly convened trial the following day.
Conviction and sentencing
Conviction and sentencing
Navalny was ordered to spend two years and eight months in a penal colony for violating terms of his probation while recovering in Germany from his poisoning. He dismissed the proceedings an attempt by the Kremlin to scare Russians into submission.
Ruling sparks unrest in Russia
Ruling sparks unrest in Russia
Navalny supporters took to the streets soon after the prison sentence was announced. Navalny's aides called for a rally in Moscow's Manezhnaya Square, which was blocked off by riot police.
Author: David Martin