Russia opens new criminal probe against Alexei Navalny

Russian state investigators opened a new criminal case against Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny on Tuesday, accusing him of "fraud."

Navalny is alleged to have collected donations from the public on behalf of the organizations he represents before spending the funds on personal needs.

The Investigative Committee said in a statement that Russia's most prominent opposition figure used the money for acquiring "personal property, material assets and paying expenses," saying that the donations were effectively "stolen."

The Committee, which probes major crimes in Russia, claims Navalny used more than 356 million rubles ($4.8 million, €3.9 million) for personal use when the donations were intended for his organizations, which include an anti-corruption foundation — a non-profit establishment aimed at investigating and exposing corruption cases within the Kremlin.

Watch video 00:16 Navalny: 'I know who wanted to kill me'

Russia denies any wrongdoing

Earlier on Tuesday, Russia's federal prison service demanded Navalny report to its office with immediate effect or face jail.

One of President Vladimir Putin's fiercest critics, Navalny was airlifted to Berlin for treatment in August after collapsing on a plane in what Germany and other Western nations said was an attempt to murder him with a Novichok nerve agent.

Navalny, who is convalescing in Germany, tweeted in response to the case brought against him, saying: "The best way to laugh at the new criminal case invented by Putin and fabricated by Bastrykin is to go here," before providing a link for donations to his organization.

Russia has said there is no evidence of any poisoning while also denying any involvement.

