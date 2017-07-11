Russia opens new criminal probe against Alexei Navalny

Russian state investigators opened a new criminal case against Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny on Tuesday, accusing him of "fraud."

Navalny is alleged to have collected donations from the public on behalf of the organizations he represents before spending the funds on personal needs.

The Investigative Committee said in a statement that Russia's most prominent opposition figure used the money for acquiring "personal property, material assets and paying expenses," adding that the donations were effectively "stolen."

Earlier on Tuesday, Russia's federal prison service demanded Navalny report to its office with immediate effect or face jail.

One of President Vladimir Putin's fiercest critics, Navalny was airlifted to Berlin for treatment in August after collapsing on a plane in what Germany and other Western nations said was an attempt to murder him with a Novichok nerve agent.

Russia has said there is no evidence of any poisoning while also denying any involvement.

