Gerhard Elfers | Nick Connolly in Kyiv

10/24/2024 October 24, 2024

Russian lawmakers have ratified a defense treaty with North Korea, deepening military cooperation between the two countries. North Korea has already supplied Russia with weapons for the war in Ukraine, and new reports say it could send troops. Journalist Fabian Kretschmer in Seoul and DW's Nick Connolly in Kyiv have more.