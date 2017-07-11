Russia moves naval exercises upon Ireland’s request

Russia has announced the relocation of its naval exercises scheduled to take place in international waters in the Irish Sea next week, Moscow's ambassador to Ireland said on Saturday.

The maneuvers were scheduled to be held between February 3 and February 8 about 240 kilometers (150 miles) off southwestern Ireland. While the exercises would be held in international waters, the area came under Ireland's exclusive economic zone.

The relocation comes after Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney objected to the war games.

"This isn't a time to increase military activity and tension in the context of what's happening with and in Ukraine," he said. "The fact that they are choosing to do it on the western borders, if you like, of the EU, off the Irish coast, is something that in our view is simply not welcome.''

Coveney referred to the build-up of some 100,000 Russian troops on the border with Ukraine, which has led the United States and other Western nations to voice concerns over a possible Russian military incursion.

Russia has insisted it does not plan to invade Ukraine and has demanded security guarantees from NATO, including a promise that Ukraine will not join the military alliance.

Ireland is a part of the European Union, but it is not a member of NATO.

In a concession amid rising tensions, the Russian Embassy in Ireland posted a letter from Ambassador Yuriy Filatov on Facebook, which stated that the exercises would be relocated outside of the Irish economic zone ''with the aim not to hinder fishing activities.''

Earlier, some Irish fishermen said they had planned to protest against the Russian military exercises by fishing in the area where the maneuvers were set to take place.

