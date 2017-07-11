Russia: Missing passenger plane located at sea — reports

A passenger plane with 28 people on board that went missing over Kamchatka in Russia's Far East was located at sea Tuesday.

News agencies citing emergency services report contact was lost with the An-26 flying from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky to Palana on the Kamchatka Peninsula when the plane failed to make a scheduled call-in.

AP citing the local transportation ministry reports the missing plane vanished from all radars but it is now believed to have crash landed at sea while attempting to land. Russian state news agency RIA reports several ships are en route to the crash site.

The plane belonged to a company called Kamchatka Aviation Enterprise, AP reports. The Russian emergencies ministry said the mayor of the local government in Palana, Olga Mokhireva, was on board.

Six crew members were on board as well as at least one or two children among the passengers. A search involving at least two helicopters had been launched and rescue workers were standing by.

Interfax citing the local meteorological center reports cloudy weather at the time of the crash.

ar/rt (AFP, Reuters)