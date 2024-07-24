Russia: Military intelligence officer injured in car bombing

Russia: Military intelligence officer injured in car bombingJuly 24, 2024
A car bomb explosion injured a Russian military intelligence officer in northern Moscow on Wednesday.
Russia's Interior Ministry said two people were injured in an explosion caused by the detonation of an unidentified device and that a criminal case had been opened.
A man and his wife were injured in the explosion, according to the TASS state news agency. The man's feet were blown off, and five other cars were damaged in the explosion, the agency said.
Footage published by Russian media showed an explosion ripping through a Toyota Land Cruiser shortly after the officer and an unidentified woman entered the vehicle.
What do we know about the wounded?
Kommersant, one of Russia's leading newspapers, said the injured man served in the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, widely known as the GRU.
The Interfax news agency quoted an unnamed source as saying that the owner of the car was a colonel in the Russian Armed Forces, the head of one of the units of the General Staff.
He is reportedly in charge of satellite communications in the military and served in the war against Ukraine. According to Interfax sources, the investigation is pursuing all versions, including the version about the "Ukrainian trace."
Suspect arrested in Turkey
Alexander Bortnikov, head of the Federal Security Service (FSB), told the SHOT Telegram channel that the suspect had fled to Turkey and that the FSB was working to extradite the person.
Later on Wednesday, Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said in a post on X that a Russian citizen suspected of the attack had been arrested in Bodrum after arriving by plane from Moscow.
Since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, there have been several bomb attacks on Russian territory, including in the capital. Ukraine has denied any connection to the attacks.
dh/sms (dpa, Reuters)