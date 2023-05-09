Russia marks World War II Victory Day amid war in Ukraine

Russia has cancelled the "Immortal Regiment" of the parade where people carry portraits of relatives who fought against Nazi Germany, afraid that many will carry pictures of soldiers lost in Ukraine.

Russia, on Tuesday, celebrates the anniversary of the Soviet's victory over Nazi Germany during World War II, overshadowed by battlefield failures in Ukraine, growing tensions with the West and tighter security for the Kremlin at home.

Dubbed Victory Day, this is one of the biggest national holidays in Russia where people commemorate the sacrifices of the Soviet Union and over 20 million Soviet lives that were lost during World War II. President Vladimir Putin will be presiding over a parade at the Red Square in Moscow and even give a speech.

The holiday comes at as thousands of Russian military personnel have died since Russia invaded Ukraine in February of 2022.

The Kremlin is also reeling from a slew of drone attacks, including one last week which allegedly was meant to assassinate Putin. An unverified video of the drone attack was circulating on social media which showed a drone blast into flames as it hovered above the Putin's premises.

Given the security concerns, authorities have scaled back the annual parade to exclude the traditional flyover and the "Immortal Regiment" processions, in which people carry portraits of relatives who fought against the Nazis. The Kremlin feared many would carry portraits of those who died in the war in Ukraine and show the extent of Russian losses in the ongoing war.

Russia targets Kyiv with ‘biggest ever’ drone attack To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Who are attending?

Despite a decline in Russia's global standing since the war began, Putin, the target of an International Criminal Court arrest warrant, will be surrounded by at least six post-Soviet leaders during the parade. This includes Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Political analyst Arkady Dubnov said "for the first time in many years" Putin will be accompanied by other former Soviet-bloc leaders on Victory day.

"Russia remains to a certain extent the metropolis of a former empire whose actions have to be taken into account," Dubnov said.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said "all necessary measures" were being taken to ensure their safety.

Wagner chief says Moscow promises more weapons To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Importance of Victory Day to Putin

Since coming into power, Putin has promoted a cult-like reverence around the 1945 day of victory of Soviets over Nazi Germany. Most European and other Western countries commemorated the end of World War II's fighting in Europe on May 8 — this year, Ukraine's president also petitioned for his country to change the day it celebrates victory over Nazi Germany.

Putin has repeatedly used he same emotion to justify his war in Ukraine. He claims that he is fighting fascists supported by the West and was provoked by the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.

In last year's speech at the Red Square, Putin slammed the NATO for expanding to Russia's borders and hailed Soviet heroism in resisting Hitler. Since then, Finland — Russia's neighbour to the northwest — has also joined the alliance.

mk/sms (AFP, Reuters)