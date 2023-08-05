  1. Skip to content
Russia marks anniversary of its triumph over Nazi Germany

Matthew Moore
10 minutes ago

Known as Victory Day, this year's commemorations come at a time when Russia is deeply entrenched in its invasion of Ukraine. An apparent drone attack on the Kremlin last week has only added to the nervousness.

https://p.dw.com/p/4R5hq
Yevgeny Prigozhin as he appears in a video address

Ukraine updates: Wagner boss says Russian army fled Bakhmut

Conflicts2 hours ago
Africa

Residents wade through water after their homes were swamped following rains that triggered flooding and landslides

Rwanda floods, landslides fueled by climate change

Rwanda floods, landslides fueled by climate change

Nature and Environment6 hours ago
Asia

Kim Hong Kyun, South Korean ambassador to Germany

South Korea: Germany is a major 'values partner' for us

South Korea: Germany is a major 'values partner' for us

Politics5 hours ago03:34 min
Germany

Joseph Alexander, holocaust survivor

Holocaust survivors in Post-War Germany

Holocaust survivors in Post-War Germany

History19 hours ago03:17 min
Europe

Campaign posters with photos of Turkey's presidential candidates, Kemal Kilicdaroglu (L) and Recep Tayyip Erdogan

What kind of Turkey do young people want?

What kind of Turkey do young people want?

Politics4 hours ago05:12 min
Middle East

A man shows the real exchange rate between the Lebanese lira and USD during a protest in front of the Lebanese

Lebanon: Soaring inflation turns olive oil into a luxury

Lebanon: Soaring inflation turns olive oil into a luxury

BusinessMay 8, 2023
North America

Illustration of a paper cut out of a human dead and a puzzle piece symbolizing the complexities of the brain

Alzheimer drugs: How donanemab compares to lecanemab

Alzheimer drugs: How donanemab compares to lecanemab

ScienceMay 6, 2023
Latin America

teacher with students

Colombia – building peace in the classroom

Colombia – building peace in the classroom

Conflicts17 hours ago02:51 min
