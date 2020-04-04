 Russia: Man kills five for talking too loudly | News | DW | 05.04.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Russia: Man kills five for talking too loudly

A man in central Russia has shot and killed five people for making too much noise in front of his house, investigators say. The incident comes amid lockdown orders aimed at stemming the spread of coronavirus.

A police tape at the site of a mass shooting in an apartment building in the village of Yelatma, north-eastern Ryazan (picture-alliance/dpa/TASS/A. Ryumin)

A 32-year-old man in Russia's Ryazan region used a hunting rifle to kill five people after he felt disturbed by their loud talking under his windows, investigators said on Sunday.

Read more: Man shot dead for flouting coronavirus rules

The shootings occurred at around 10 p.m. local time on Saturday evening in the small town of Yelatma, 200 km (120 miles) southeast of the capital, Moscow, and came as the country is under stay-at-home orders imposed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Investigative Committee said the man had shot at the group of four men and a woman from his balcony after his complaints about the noise had turned into a dispute.

"They all died of their injuries on the spot," the committee said in a statement.

The man was reportedly arrested near his house and is being investigated.

tj/rc (AFP, dpa)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

France launches terror probe after two killed in stabbing

A knife attack in southeastern France has killed two people, with several others injured. A terror investigation is now underway. (04.04.2020)  

How the coronavirus lockdown is hitting Mexico's drug cartels

The global coronavirus lockdown is making it hard for Mexican drug cartels to operate. With borders shut and limited air traffic, cartels are turning on each other. Sandra Weiss reports from Mexico City. (04.04.2020)  

Related content

USA Coronavirus in New York

Coronavirus latest: New York sees worst 24 hours yet 04.04.2020

The US state of New York has recorded 630 new coronavirus deaths, its biggest day-to-day jump since the outbreak began. Despite its lower death toll, Germany has 4,000 people in intensive care. Follow DW for the latest.

COVID-19 infections in the US spiraling 05.04.2020

The reality of the coronavirus pandemic has reached American shores. Numbers of infections - and deaths – are rising rapidly, while public health officials struggle to equip hospitals with what they need.

NATO ramps up coronavirus response 02.04.2020

DW’s Teri Schultz tells Brent Goff that NATO is winning when it comes to actually helping its member. But lags behind Russia in the PR field

Advertisement