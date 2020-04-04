Russia: Man kills five for talking too loudly

A 32-year-old man in Russia's Ryazan region used a hunting rifle to kill five people after he felt disturbed by their loud talking under his windows, investigators said on Sunday.

The shootings occurred at around 10 p.m. local time on Saturday evening in the small town of Yelatma, 200 km (120 miles) southeast of the capital, Moscow, and came as the country is under stay-at-home orders imposed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Investigative Committee said the man had shot at the group of four men and a woman from his balcony after his complaints about the noise had turned into a dispute.

"They all died of their injuries on the spot," the committee said in a statement.

The man was reportedly arrested near his house and is being investigated.

tj/rc (AFP, dpa)

