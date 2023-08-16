  1. Skip to content
ConflictsRussian Federation

Russia makes big show of captured Western weapons

1 hour ago

Since Western countries began supplying weapons to Ukraine, Russian propaganda has tried to play down their importance in the war. This week the Russian defense ministry boasted that it had seized a large number of Western-made weapons.

A Ukrainian soldier controls flying drone at training camp

Ukraine updates: Kyiv to ramp up drone production

Conflicts1 hour ago
Africa

Libyan security forces stand guard in Tripoli, Libya, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2023.

Libya's power struggle: Who's fighting in Tripoli?

Politics21 hours ago
Asia

A man digs through some mine waste searching for left over cobalt in a mine

Japan turns to Africa to secure critical minerals

Business1 hour ago
Germany

A group of women with African roots in Germany

How Afro-Germans are reaching for the stars

Politics21 hours ago
Europe

Volcano Mount Etna in Catania, island of Sicily, Italy seen smoking in the distance

Etna is erupting! Some volcanoes just keep spewing lava

ScienceAugust 16, 2023
Middle East

Farmers harvest at fields planted with wheat and barley in Iraq.

Middle East's groundwater shortage: Will it soon run out?

Nature and EnvironmentAugust 16, 2023
North America

Robert De Niro smiles during an interview

As Robert De Niro turns 80, fans await his latest role

Film6 hours ago
Latin America

Three close-up headshots, left to right: Milei, Massa, Bullrich.

Argentina: Who can fix the political and economic problems?

Politics21 hours ago
