  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Niger
Ukraine
Extreme weather
ScienceRussian Federation

Russia launches new lunar mission

Derrick Wiliams
2 hours ago

After decades of space agency disinterest in the moon, the last few years have seen a boom in missions there. Now Russia is launching a lunar lander after years of delays, hoping to return to the moon for the first time in nearly half a century.

https://p.dw.com/p/4V180
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A Ukrainian boy reacts as a 5-story residential building collapses after it was hit by a Russian S-300 missile

How Russia uses Western tech in bombs bound for Ukraine

Conflicts1 hour ago04:23 min
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Mandenga and Emilie Diek sit with their daughters Erika and Doris

Making Afro-German history visible

Making Afro-German history visible

Culture5 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A worker removes broken glass from a window of a restaurant which was partially vandalized

What's behind India's rampant religious violence?

What's behind India's rampant religious violence?

Religion7 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Main entrance of the BND, a man walking past

Espionage: Germany's most spectacular cases

Espionage: Germany's most spectacular cases

Politics3 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A member of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party holds a red voting card with the word 'no' in the air

Euroskeptic parties seek nationalist EU reform

Euroskeptic parties seek nationalist EU reform

Politics5 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

View of two surveillance cameras in Tehran against the backdrop of a giant mural depicting the spiritual leader of the Iranian revolution, Ayatollah Khomeini, and Iran's current supreme leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran tightens control of women's dress code

Iran tightens control of women's dress code

Human RightsAugust 9, 202303:29 min
More from Middle East

North America

The Hawaiian island of Maui has been devastated by fires fanned by winds from a Pacific hurricane.

At least 36 dead as fires tear across Maui, Hawaii

At least 36 dead as fires tear across Maui, Hawaii

Catastrophe2 hours ago02:46 min
More from North America

Latin America

Ecuador Präsidentschaftskandidat Fernando Villavicencio wurde in Quito erschossen

Presidential candidate assassinated at rally in Ecuador

Presidential candidate assassinated at rally in Ecuador

Crime9 hours ago02:24 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage