Russia launches missile attack on Kyiv

Aaron Tilton | Warner Poland12/20/2024December 20, 2024Russia has bombarded Ukraine's capital with ballistic missiles in what it calls a retaliatory attack. Officials in Kyiv say at least one person was killed in the early-morning strike, and that six diplomatic missions were damaged.