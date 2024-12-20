  1. Skip to content
Russia launches missile attack on Kyiv

Aaron Tilton | Warner Poland
December 20, 2024

Russia has bombarded Ukraine's capital with ballistic missiles in what it calls a retaliatory attack. Officials in Kyiv say at least one person was killed in the early-morning strike, and that six diplomatic missions were damaged.

https://p.dw.com/p/4oRXI
