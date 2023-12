12/29/2023 December 29, 2023

At least 12 people have been killed in Ukraine in one of the biggest Russian air attacks since the beginning of the war. Strikes have been reported in the capital Kyiv, Kharkiv in the northeast, Lviv in the west and Odessa in the south. A maternity hospital has also been reportedly hit in eastern Dnipro. Ukraine's army said the strikes targeted infrastructure, industry and military facilities.