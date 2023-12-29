Russia launches large-scale aerial assault on Ukraine

In what appears to be the biggest Russian air attack on Ukraine to date, over 150 missiles and drones were fired across the country. At least 12 people have been killed and vital infrastructure, industry and military facilities were hit.

[Video transcript]

Homes destroyed by a Russian attack in the southern city of Odesa.

One of many in what Ukraine has called the largest Russian air assault on the country since the beginning of the war.

With devestating results.

Elsewhere in eastern Dnipro, Russian strikes have left several dead and wounded.

Shelling also destroying this maternity hospital, a timely air alert in the area allowing many to evacuate.

(Local resident, female)

"It was very loud, it had never happened before, since the beginning of war. Everything was blown away, windows and doors were smashed.''

The biggest strike hitting this shopping centre, with emergency crews scrambling to find those missing.

And destruction also in the western city of Lviv, where several homes and schools have been destroyed.

(Andrii Sadovyi, Mayor of Lviv)

"There is a lot of damage.Ten residential buildings, practically all of them are damaged. In some all windows flew out, doors warped. Our community school is blown into pieces."

These images are from the capital Kyiv. A warehouse burned down by Russian strikes.

In the early hours many took shelter in a metro station waiting for the end of the shelling.

Ukrainian officials say they managed to intercept more than 80 missiles and around 30 drones.

But Russia says all targets were hit.

The massive attack has left many in shock.

Ukraine says after this bombardment any talk of a truce with Moscow appears to be impossible.

