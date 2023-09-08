Russia launches its first moon mission in nearly 50 years

ScienceRussian FederationRussia launches its first moon mission in nearly 50 yearsTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoScienceRussian FederationKaukab Shairani1 hour ago1 hour agoThe Luna-25 craft will search for water and attempt to reach the unexplored lunar south pole. The mission is taking place without the support of the European Space Agency, which ended its cooperation with Russia following the invasion of Ukraine.https://p.dw.com/p/4V5JmAdvertisement