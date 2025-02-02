Russia launched 1,400 airstrikes this week, Zelenskyy says

Russia launched 1,400 airstrikes this week, Zelenskyy saysPublished February 2, 2025last updated February 2, 2025
What you need to know
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged Western allies to continue supporting his embattled country by pointing to extensive airstrikes across Ukraine this week alone.
The top US official for Ukraine and Russia said he would hope to see Ukraine hold elections by the end of the year if Kyiv and Moscow can agree to a ceasefire deal.
Follow our blog for the latest on Russia's war in Ukraine on February 2:
Two Ukrainian men charged with killing draft officer
Ukrainian prosecutors charged two men over the killing of an army draft officer in the central Poltava region.
One of the suspects, who was being driven to a military training center with other conscripts on Friday, called an acquaintance who then arrived at the scene and shot dead one of the accompanying officers, the Prosecutor General's office said.
The two men fled but were arrested hours later, the office said. Police confiscated a rifle, ammo, and two cases of grenades from the alleged shooter.
One suspect was charged with obstructing the military and murder, and the other with aiding and abetting military obstruction.
Commander of Ukraine's ground forces says targeting officers a 'red line'
Mykhailo Drapatyi, the commander of Ukraine's ground forces, said the killing of soldiers and officers would not be tolerated.
"The killing of military personnel well behind the front lines is a red line that must not be crossed. We do not have the right to silently watch the growing wave of disregard for the defenders of Ukraine," Drapatyi posted to Facebook on Sunday.
He was writing in response to the deaths of two military officers who died in Ukraine in recent days — one was killed in an explosion in Rivne region in western Ukraine and another was shot dead in Poltava region in central Ukraine.
Russia says 2 civilians killed in drone attacks in Belgorod region at the border
Russia's Defense Ministry said it has shot down 44 Ukrainian drones over the last 24 hours, with the regional governor of the Russian border region of Belgorod saying two civilians were killed in drone attacks on Sunday.
Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov posted to Telegram that one man was killed in the village of Malinovka about 5 miles (8 kilometers) east of the border overnight in the region that came under Ukrainian drone fire.
Later in the day, a woman died in hospital and another civilian suffered injuries after a passenger car came under a drone attack, Gladkov said.
Like other Russian border regions, Belgorod has seen shelling and drone attacks since the war began in 2022 when Russia invaded Ukraine.
Both Ukraine and Russia deny targeting civilians, with Kyiv saying its attacks are aimed at targeting military and energy infrastructure to undermine Moscow's overall war efforts.
Ukraine and Russia trade blame over deadly attack on boarding school in Kursk
Ukraine has accused Russia of launching a deadly attack on a former boarding school in Russia's Kursk region, where Ukrainian forces have been holding territory for five months now.
The Ukrainian military said Saturday that the Russian air force struck the building in the town of Sudzha, killing at least four and seriously injuring four others. Ukrainian servicemen rescued at least 84 people from the rubble of the building.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Moscow had bombed the boarding school where civilians were sheltering and preparing to evacuate.
Meanwhile, the Russian Ministry of Defense claimed in the early hours of Sunday that it was Ukrainian forces that had launched a missile strike on the school, saying that the missiles were launched from Ukraine's Sumy region.
US wants Ukraine to hold elections by end of year if possible — report
The US wants Ukraine to hold elections, potentially by the end of the year, especially if Kyiv can agree a truce with Russia in coming months, President Donald Trump's top Ukraine official told Reuters news agency.
Keith Kellogg, Trump's special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, said that Ukrainian presidential and parliamentary elections, suspended during the war with Russia, "needs to be done."
Germany will need to boost defense spending, NATO chief says
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte told Germany's mass-circulation Bild newspaper that Germans have "done a lot right since the war began in Ukraine."
"But given the size of the German economy, we naturally want them to do a lot more," Rutte told Bild's Sunday papers, adding "Germany has to increase defense spending, that will be necessary."
Germany is Ukraine's second-largest military backer after the US, but Chancellor Olaf Scholz has refused to budge on two of Volodymyr Zelenskyy's key requests.
One, supplying German- and Swedish- made Taurus long-range missiles to Ukraine and second, inviting it to join NATO quickly.
Russia carried out 1,400 airstrikes this week, Zelenskyy says
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appealed for more Western support to beat back Russian forces, saying Russia carried out more than 1,400 airstrikes on Ukraine this week alone.
"Every day, Russia attacks Ukraine with drones, missiles and aerial bombs," Zelenskyy said in a statement posted to Telegram.
He added Russia carried out aerial assaults using 50 missiles, nearly 600 drones and more than 760 glide bombs this week.
"Russia will not stop on its own. The world must force it to end this brutal and unprovoked aggression," Zelenskyy wrote.
"Strengthening our defense is absolutely necessary. We need better protection — air defense systems, long-range weapons and sanctions pressure," he added.
Zelenskyy said in an interview with the Associated Press on Saturday that leaving Ukraine out of any possible peace talks in the nearly three-year-long war would be "dangerous."
Zelenksyy's remarks followed comments Friday made by Trump, who said American and Russian officials were "already talking" about ending the war.
Trump has vowed to end the fighting in Ukraine within six months of taking office, saying Friday that his administration has had "very serious" discussions with Russia.
rm,dh/wd (Reuters, AP)