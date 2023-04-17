Russia intensifies assault on Bakhmut

ConflictsUkraineRussia intensifies assault on BakhmutTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsUkrainePablo Foley Elias23 minutes ago23 minutes agoThe battle for Bakhmut has had Ukrainian and Russian forces locked in a bloody stalemate for more than eight months. Last week, the UK Ministry of Defense said Russia had "re-energized its assault." Ukrainian forces are reporting heavy fighting.https://p.dw.com/p/4QEL1Advertisement