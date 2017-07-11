Russia insists Nord Stream 2 remains on track

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak was adamant on Wednesday that the Nord Stream 2 project remains on track despite suggestions the gas pipeline does not comply with European law.

Novak rejected the comments made by Yuriy Vitrenko, the head of Ukraine's state energy company Naftogaz, who said he believed Nord Stream 2 would not get the necessary certification.

"It is impossible to disrupt this project," Novak told Russian news outlet RBK. "It was built in accordance with all legal requirements."

When pressed on whether Russia had a "plan B" should Nord Stream 2 not be certified, Novak added: "We don't consider such options and we believe it will be launched in line with the timings, set for certification."

Watch video 01:26 Nord Stream 2 pipeline still without permit

Pipeline finished, but still on hold

Construction on the pipeline, which runs from Russia to Germany on the bed of the Baltic Sea, bypassing Ukraine, was completed in September. The project, however, is dormant while awaiting regulatory approval from both Berlin and Brussels.

The direct pipeline of Nord Stream 2 from Russia to Germany lies idle on the sea bed

The project has become increasingly politicized as tensions grow between Russia and the West, with fears growing over Moscow's intentions near its border with Ukraine.

Naftogaz chief Vitrenko said last month he had reason to believe Nord Stream 2 did not comply with European law, thus rendering it impossible to come online.

Watch video 03:19 'A very rough time for German-Russian relations'

jsi/dj (Reuters, dpa)