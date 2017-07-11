Russia imposes entry ban on EU officials from eight states

Russia has placed entry bans on eight officials from EU states, including European Parliament President David Sassoli and European Commission Vice President Vera Jourova, Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"The European Union continues its policy of unilateral illegitimate restrictive measures targeting Russian citizens and organizations," the ministry said in a statement.

Berlin's chief state prosecutor Jörg Raupach was also among those who will not be allowed to enter Russia.

In March, the EU placed sanctions on two Russians accused of persecuting gay and lesbian people in Chechnya. The 27-member bloc last month also imposed sanctions on four senior Russian officials close to President Vladimir Putin due to the jailing of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

What are the major disputes between the EU, Russia?

European countries such as Germany and France have condemned a Russian court decision in February to sentence Navalny to 2-and-a-half years in prison. The EU has also expressed concerns over Navalny's health in jail and blamed Russian authorities for not allowing him to receive outside medical treatment.

EU and Russian relations have also been tense in recent in months due to Russia's military buildup near the border of Ukraine.

wd/sms (AP, Reuters)