 Russia imposes entry ban on EU officials from eight states | News | DW | 30.04.2021

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Russia imposes entry ban on EU officials from eight states

Russia has placed entry bans on eight officials from EU states, including members of the European Parliament and the European Commission.

Russian and EU flags

Russia has placed entry bans on eight officials from EU states, including European Parliament President David Sassoli and European Commission Vice President Vera Jourova, Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"The European Union continues its policy of unilateral illegitimate restrictive measures targeting Russian citizens and organizations," the ministry said in a statement.

Berlin's chief state prosecutor Jörg Raupach was also among those who will not be allowed to enter Russia.

In March, the EU placed sanctions on two Russians accused of persecuting gay and lesbian people in Chechnya. The 27-member bloc last month also imposed sanctions on four senior Russian officials close to President Vladimir Putin.

More to come at dw.com

 

DW recommends

Moscow expels 20 Czech diplomats in tit-for-tat move

Moscow had promised to take "retaliatory measures" after the Czech Republic expelled 18 Russian diplomats over a deadly explosion in 2014.  

EU discusses Russia strategy as tensions grow in Ukraine

EU foreign ministers have met for talks on the bloc's relations with Moscow as fears rise over Russia's intentions in Ukraine. But tensions are growing on several other fronts as well.  

It's complicated: EU-Russia relations

Despite the largest-ever deployment of Russian military on the Ukrainian border, the EU will not impose more sanctions. Its response to the treatment of hunger-striking Putin critic Alexei Navalny: Nothing but appeals.  

Advertisement