Russia hosts Taliban for international talks in Moscow

Russia is hosting the Taliban for talks in Moscow on Wednesday in an effort to boost its influence across Central Asia. Moscow officials also called for action against "Islamic State" fighters, who Russia says have started to increase their presence in Afghanistan since the takeover of the Taliban.

Officials from 10 different countries, including China and Pakistan, are attending the talks. They are the Taliban's most significant international meetings since seizing power over Afghanistan in mid-August.

Fears of IS expansion

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that IS fighters were gathering in Afghanistan to spread into former Soviet republics and eventually Russia.

Putin cautioned last week that around 2,000 fighters loyal to the "Islamic State" had gathered in northern Afghanistan, adding that their leaders planned to send them into neighboring Central Asian countries disguised as refugees.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was scheduled to address the meeting. The Taliban delegation is headed by Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Salam Hanafi, a senior figure in the new Afghan leadership who was part of talks with the European Union and the United States last week.

Before Wednesday's discussions, Russia, China and Pakistan said they were willing to provide aid to Afghanistan. The European Union has so far pledged €1 billion ($1.2 billion) to avert a humanitarian crisis in the region.

Moscow won't recognize Taliban

Meanwhile, Moscow said it was not yet ready to recognize the Taliban government.

"Official recognition of the Taliban is not under discussion for now," Lavrov told reporters. "Like most other influential countries in the region, we are in contact with them. We are prodding them to fulfill the promises they made when they came to power."

Russia has reached out to the Taliban and hosted its representatives in Moscow several times over recent years, although the group is a designated terrorist organization in Russia.

On Tuesday, Russia's Foreign Ministry said that one of the goals of the Moscow meeting was to consolidate "efforts of the international community to prevent a humanitarian crisis."

