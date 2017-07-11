Russia hosts Hungarian PM amid Ukraine tensions

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrived in Moscow on Tuesday for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

It is the first in-person meeting with Putin from a member state of the EU since the Ukraine border crisis escalated.

In a statement, Russia's presidency said that talks would center around "promoting bilateral cooperation in trade, the economy, energy, culture and humanitarian affairs, as well as exchanging views on the current problems of ensuring European security."

Orban said he had "high hopes that for many years to come we can work together," and stressed that no European leader wants a war in the region.

Putin thanked Orban for "doing a lot" for the Russian-Hungarian relationship and said the pair will discuss the security situation in Europe.

Orban's Moscow visit criticized

Hungary's opposition had appealed to Orban to cancel the trip. Political opponents released a joint statement over the weekend saying the visit was "contrary to our national interests."

The Hungarian opposition also said that the prime minister "indirectly encourages the Russian president to further escalate the current tense situation."

Orban has held regular talks with Putin in the past and Tuesday's talks are being closely watched by Western allies.

On Monday, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Twitter: "Good call with PM Viktor Orban of our staunch ally Hungary. In times of peace and crisis, we are united in NATO."

Warsaw will be watching

Fellow EU state Poland will likely be taking note of developments. Warsaw and Budapest have been closely aligned in disputes with the EU over rule of law and are both facing potential censure from the bloc. But their sentiments diverge when it comes to ties with Moscow, with Poland among Russia's staunchest European critics.

On the same day as Orban's talks with Putin, close ally Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki will be in Kyiv to meet with Western-backed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Poland last year accused its neighbor and Russian ally Belarus of instigating unrest at its border by encouraging asylum-seekers to try to cross it without Warsaw's blessing.

In October, Warsaw also announced plans to significantly increase defensive capability, citing "Russia's imperial ambitions" among the reasons to do so.

Poland's government has also unveiled a homeland defense bill that could see troop numbers more than double from the current number of 110,000 to 250,000 soldiers, along with 50,000 reserve troops.

