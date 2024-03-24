  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in UkraineIsrael-Hamas warBritish royal family
TerrorismRussian Federation

Russia holds day of mourning after concert hall attack

Nita Blake-Persen
March 24, 2024

Authorities are continuing to scour the remains of the venue, which gunmen set alight after their shooting rampage. The so-called Islamic State has claimed responsibilty, but the Kremlin has tried to link the attack to Ukraine.

https://p.dw.com/p/4e4kJ
Skip next section Similar stories from Russian Federation

Similar stories from Russian Federation

An oil cargo ship being pushed by a tugboat

How Russia is evading EU sanctions through a loophole

A new report says the Kremlin is making money from secondhand purchases of refined oil in the EU.
PoliticsFebruary 23, 202401:51 min
The wife of a mobilized soldier holds up a carnation and a ribbon that reads, "Bring husband back."

Russian police detain reporters at soldiers' wives protest

As relatives of soldiers fighting in Ukraine protested in Moscow, police temporarily detained some 20 journalists.
PoliticsFebruary 4, 202401:46 min
external

Xi and Putin’s 'no limits' friendship has limits

The friendship between Chinese President Xi and Russian President Putin is strategic and more fragile than it seems.
PoliticsApril 17, 202307:00 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Terrorism from around the world

More on Terrorism from around the world

The head of the Hamas political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, speaks during a video statement

How does Hamas fund its operations?

Hamas receives millions in global funding. The Counter Extremism Project's Hans-Jakob Schindler explains these sources.
TerrorismNovember 14, 202305:02 min
File photos of Yocheved Lifshitz and Nurit Cooper, two freed Israeli hostages.

Hamas militant group releases two Israeli hostages

Two elderly women held hostage in Gaza have been taken to an Israeli hospital and reunited with family members.
TerrorismOctober 24, 202301:54 min
Natalie Shoshana Raanan and Judith Tai Raanan speak on the phone with US President Joe Biden after being held hostage by Hamas for almost two weeks before being released.

Hamas releases two US hostages

Judith Raanan and her daughter were among more than 200 people abducted during the October 7 terror attacks on Israel.
TerrorismOctober 21, 202301:44 min
Show more