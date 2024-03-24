Russia holds day of mourning after concert hall attack

TerrorismRussian FederationRussia holds day of mourning after concert hall attackTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoTerrorismRussian FederationNita Blake-Persen03/24/2024March 24, 2024Authorities are continuing to scour the remains of the venue, which gunmen set alight after their shooting rampage. The so-called Islamic State has claimed responsibilty, but the Kremlin has tried to link the attack to Ukraine. https://p.dw.com/p/4e4kJAdvertisement