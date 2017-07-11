Russia: Helicopter carrying tourists crashes

A helicopter with 16 people on board crashed into a volcanic lake on the Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia's far east early Thursday.

What we know so far

Russia's Emergencies Ministry said 13 tourists and three crew members were aboard the Mi-8 helicopter when it plunged into the lake.

Nine people were missing while at least seven people survived the crash.

According to state news agency RIA-Novosti, two out of the survivors were heavily injured.

Forty rescuers and divers were dispatched to the scene.

The nationalities of the tourists were not immediately listed.

The director of the helicopter, which was manufactured during the Soviet era 37 years ago, said it had recently undergone maintenance and was in good shape.

fb/jsi (AFP, dpa, AP)